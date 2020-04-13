Donald Lawrence Zett



Bull Shoals, AR - Donald Lawrence Zett of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, passed away April 10, 2020, at his home at the age of 72. He was born August 8, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Lloyd and Catherine Lindgren Zett. He married Karen Coats on March 10, 1972, in Chicago, Illinois and worked as a Union Truck Driver. Donald served his country proudly as United States Marine Corps veteran of the Vietnam War and was considered a brother by those he served with in the Corps. He had a love of old cars and living in Arkansas. Donald never met a stranger or a challenge he could not overcome. Donald is survived by his wife, Karen Zett of Bull Shoals, AR; daughter, Catherine (Jeff) Topolski of Midlothian, TX; granddaughter, Ashley Topolski; father, Lloyd Zett; brother, Keith Peterson of FL and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Robert Zett. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 13 to Apr. 15, 2020