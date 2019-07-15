Services
Jordan, Arkansas - Funeral Services for Donald Louis Nerge of Jordan, Arkansas, will be held at a later date. Don passed away July 10, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 68. He was born June 9, 1951, in Elgin, Illinois, the son of Delbert and Leora Borhard Nerge. He married Becky Shipley on June 6, 1987, in Baxter, County, Arkansas and was a carpenter and painter.Don lived in Jordan since moving from Dundee, Illinois, in 1978. When he was younger, he was a member of the Rodney Volunteer Fire Department. He enjoyed gardening, fishing, hunting, and bird watching. Donald is survived by his wife, Becky Nerge of Jordan, AR; daughter, Rose (Dustin) Weatherford of Jordan, AR; grandson, William Weatherford; granddaughter, Alice Weatherford; brother, Dave (Barb) Nerge of Nashville, TN; and sister, Patricia (Denny) Sullivan of Fox River Grove, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry Nerge. Memorials may be made to Food Bank of North Central Arkansas, PO Box 128, Norfork, AR 72658 or www.foodbanknca.org. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from July 15 to July 20, 2019
