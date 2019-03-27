|
Donald William Allenbaugh
Gassville - Donald William Allenbaugh, age 78, of Gassville, Arkansas passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at the Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital in Brookville, PA. He was born on September 15, 1940 to the late Carolyn Allenbaugh in Punxsutawney, PA. He graduated from the Punxsutawney High School and attended Grove City College for two years prior to enlisting in the United States Marine Corps, serving active duty during the Vietnam War. On September 21, 1974, he married Sandra Lee (Allshouse) Allenbaugh at the Stanton United Methodist Church in Stanton, PA. He was a member of the Stanton United Methodist Church. Donald's 30 year career was in Civil Service for the United States Air Force in the Medical Service Department. Donald was also a member of "Friends of the North Fork and White Rivers", which is a group dedicated to clean healthy water in the North Fork and White Rivers and to the protection of this watershed. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. Don loved his pets and was a firm supporter of animal rescue. He also enjoyed vegetable gardening, yard work, and woodworking. Above all, Donald was a good and caring man who loved his family. In addition to his wife, Donald is survived by four children; Donald W. (Renee) Allenbaugh of Brockway, PA; Tracy L. (Randy) Huff of Carlisle, PA; Jacient D. (Rachelle) Bray of Brockway, PA; and Alicia D. (Michael) Oleksy of New Castle, DE; three granddaughters; Jaci, Grace, Emily; five grandsons; Jacob, Logan, Cooper, Hunter, Nicholas; and his twin brother Ronald (Susan) Allenbaugh of Jonesboro, Georgia. A Celebration of Life will be held for Don at the Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1209 Hwy 5 South (9th St.) on March 31, 2019 at 12:30 to 3pm. Come enjoy barbecue and a slide show of Don's life. Memorial contributions may be made in Donald's name to the Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church, PO Box 866 Mountain Home, Arkansas 72654. Online condolences and other information may be found at www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 27, 2019