Donna Darlene Dilley Hacecky McCarville



Mountain Home - Donna Darlene Dilley Hacecky McCarville passed away December 10, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 89. She was born February 9, 1930, in Yankton, South Dakota, the daughter of Monroe and Blanche Barrington Dilley. The youngest of four siblings, she grew up in Mission Hill, where she went to grade school. She graduated from high school in Yankton, South Dakota. She married Floyd Hacecky in 1948, and they farmed in rural Yankton. They adopted two children while on the farm. The family later moved to Yankton where she continued to work at the Social Security Office and later retired from 25 years with the United States Government in Sacramento, California. After three years of RV traveling, they retired in Lakeview, Arkansas. Flying, fishing, singing and mushroom hunting were her favorite things to do. She sang in the choir and barbershop chorus for several years. She became active in her church, especially after the death of her husband Floyd. In 2012, David came into her life and they were happily married for only two and a half years. Both husbands preceded her in death, along with her parents; two brothers, Dwight and Garrell Dilley; sister, Rhetta Aaseth; step-son, Kevin McCarville; niece, Jackie Nicoson; and nephew, Ronald Dilley. Those left to remember her are a son, Kim (Karen) Hacecky of Yankton, SD; daughter, Karla (Tom) Tastad of Sioux Falls, SD; grandchildren, Jesse (Erin) Hacecky, Natasha (Brian) Olson, Marc (Bridget) Zweber, Sam and Matthew Tastad; step-daughter, Kathy (Mike) Fara of Irwin, IA; five step-grandchildren; five step-great-grandchildren; nephew, Roe Dilley; and six nieces, Rhonda, Cheryl, Dawn, Lisa, Pam, and Cynthia. A Celebration of Life for Donna will be 10:00 am, Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor John Easterling officiating. Entombment will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota. Memorials may be made to the Food Bank of North Central Arkansas or Hospice of the Ozarks. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019