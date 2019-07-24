|
Donna E. Iris
Mountain Home, AR - A Memorial Service for Donna Elaine Robertson Iris of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Kirby and Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Deacon Bob Crawford officiating.
Donna passed away July 20, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 74. She was born August 20, 1944, in Sewickley, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Harry Allen and Lillian Hutchinson Robertson. She married Joseph Iris on August 3, 1965, in Alexandria, Virginia and worked as a Dental Assistant for Dr. Jim Kirkpatrick, DDS and for John T. Ahrens, DDS. Donna lived in Mountain Home since moving from Baden, PA in 1972. She was a proud Memo to her grandchildren.
Donna is survived by her husband, Joseph Iris, daughter, Jodie Iris, daughter, Robin (David) Rorie, three sisters, Janet Beckman, Carol (Jim) Loitz, Patty Allen and her grandchildren, Brett Rorie and Shayne Rorie.
She was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Harvey Robertson, Jack Robertson, Richard Robertson and four sisters, Marion Robertson, Betty Robertson, Elva Robertson and Bernice Robertson.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 24, 2019