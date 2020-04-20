Donna Ruth (Webb) Dorethy



Mountain Home - Donna Ruth (Webb) Dorethy passed away April 16, 2020 at the Hospice House in Mountain Home, Arkansas, at the age of 87. She was born October 15, 1932 in Illinois, the daughter of George Decker Webb and Nellie Gertrude (Moran) Webb. On September 8, 1948 she married the love of her life Maurice (Jack) Dorethy in Keokuk, Iowa. After moving to Arkansas in 1965, she and Jack owned Waterfront Resort and later MidLakes Realty. She was co-owner of The Dam Cafe in Lakeview, Arkansas. Donna was the secretary of Webb Brothers Development Inc. and assisted in the development and sale of many subdivisions in Baxter and Marion counties. She was a member of First Methodist Church Mountain Home, Arkansas. One of her great loves was traveling. Donna traveled to all 50 states, Mexico, Canada, Panama Canal Zone, and Europe. She enjoyed bowling, tennis, reading, stitching, camping, fishing, cooking, raising her girls, and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. After retirement, she looked forward to their winters in Florida, organizing community events for the Buttonwood Bay and Colony Point. She was a loving and giving person, always willing to help others and a hard worker. Donna was preceded in death by her parents and seven brothers and sisters. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Jack, of Mountain Home, Arkansas; daughter Janice (Orville) Mears of Flippin, Arkansas; daughter Jackie (Ken) Duncan of Fort Smith, Arkansas; daughter Joyce (Tim) Ringdahl of O'Fallon, Illinois; 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of Donna's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to . Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 20 to Dec. 30, 2020