Gamaliel - Doris June Gardner, age 77, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at her home in Gamaliel, Arkansas. She was born on November 09, 1941 in McCook, Nebraska to Truman and Florence (Dinnel) Trotter. On March 25, 1961 in Hermosa Beach, California she married the love of her life Marvin Gardner and they were married for 57 wonderful years.



Doris worked as a bookkeeper for 20 years in a bank and at a school. She loved knitting, working in her garden, bird watching, camping and boating with her husband on the lake. She was a devout member of the Oakland Church of Christ in Mountain Home for many years.



She is survived by her husband Marvin of Gamaliel, Arkansas; two daughters: Karen Sadler (John) of Great Mills, Maryland, Susan Smurr (Michael) of St. Paul, Minnesota ; four grandchildren: Emma June Trotter, Thomas Smurr, Truman Smurr, Leland Sadler; two sisters: Lois Harriman of Yucaipa, California and Zella Gardner of Hickory, North Carolina. She is preceded in death by her parents, one son: Mark Gardner who passed away in 1983; one brother: Jerry Trotter: two sisters; Wanda Finley and Betty Morrison.



A Celebration of Life will be held at Oakland Church of Christ in Mountain Home on February 22, 2019 at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Oakland Church of Christ. Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home.