1/1
Dorothea Lindner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothea's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothea Lindner

formerly Mountain Home - Dorothea Lindner, formerly of Mountain Home, passed away peacefully on November 21 at age 87. She is preceded in death by her husband, Adolph. She is survived by her daughter Christina Lindner-Dwyer (Sean Dwyer) and her two beloved grandchildren Megan and Casey of Brookfield, WI as well as her sister, Käthe May, in Germany. She was born in Hermsdorf, Silesia (Germany) and immigrated to the United States in 1960 where she worked first as a nanny and then as a banker in Chicago until her marriage to Adolph in 1970. Dorothea and Adolph moved to Mountain Home from New Berlin, Wisconsin in 1996 and enjoyed the beauty of the Ozarks during their retirement. They were members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and the Wisconsin Club. In 2012, she moved back to Milwaukee to be closer to her daughter.

Arrangements under the care of: Church and Chapel Funeral Homes, churchandchapel.com, 262-786-8030.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baxter Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved