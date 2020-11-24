Dorothea Lindner
formerly Mountain Home - Dorothea Lindner, formerly of Mountain Home, passed away peacefully on November 21 at age 87. She is preceded in death by her husband, Adolph. She is survived by her daughter Christina Lindner-Dwyer (Sean Dwyer) and her two beloved grandchildren Megan and Casey of Brookfield, WI as well as her sister, Käthe May, in Germany. She was born in Hermsdorf, Silesia (Germany) and immigrated to the United States in 1960 where she worked first as a nanny and then as a banker in Chicago until her marriage to Adolph in 1970. Dorothea and Adolph moved to Mountain Home from New Berlin, Wisconsin in 1996 and enjoyed the beauty of the Ozarks during their retirement. They were members of Holy Cross Lutheran Church and the Wisconsin Club. In 2012, she moved back to Milwaukee to be closer to her daughter.
