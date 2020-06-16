Dorothea Urban
Dorothea Urban

Mountain Home - Dorothea (Palenik) Urban, 79, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Mountain Home.

Dorothea had a full and noteworthy life working as a certified court reporter out of the Dirksen Federal Court and her office at 19 So. La Salle St. in Chicago, IL.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth Urban and four grandchildren: Danielle, Jordan, Kenneth II and Christina.

A funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, 249 Dyer St., Mountain Home, Arkansas. Entombment will follow at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery in Gassville, Arkansas.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please, if you have a story or a kind word to share, sign our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 16 to Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Roller Funeral Homes
25 County Road 27 (Highway 5 North)
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-2161
