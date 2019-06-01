|
|
Dorothy Amelia Bucher
Springdale - Dorothy Amelia Bucher, age 98, passed away peacefully on May 25, 2019, in Springdale, AR. Dorothy was born on Sept. 8, 1920, in St. Louis, Mo. to Anthony and Adele Bertelsmeier. Dorothy was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Mildred Verdone; and her husband of 55 years, John Bucher. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Perryman and husband Keith of Brentwood, TN; her son, Jack Bucher and wife Penny of Springdale AR; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Dorothy and her husband moved from St. Louis to Arkansas in 1960 and operated the Take It Easy Resort in Mountain Home for several years. A career in accounting followed that, and, after retirement, they moved to Hot Springs. After the death of her husband, Dorothy moved to Hot Springs Village to be nearer her son and daughter-in-law, and in 2017 moved to Springdale, AR with them. Dorothy loved life. The joy of her early adulthood was dancing at the Casa Loma Ballroom in St. Louis. After marriage, her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren became her joys. She also loved sewing, crocheting, knitting, and quilting--activities that garnered her a number of "new old friends". Dorothy was a strong, caring, loving, and much-loved lady.
Graveside services will be held at Mt. Hope Cemetery in St. Louis at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Foundation Fighting Blindness. Online condolences can be made at www.grossfuneralhome.com
Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 1, 2019