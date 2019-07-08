Dorothy Grace Roberts Langley



Mountain Home, Arkansas - A Private Scattering of Ashes for Dorothy Grace Langley of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas.



Dorothy passed away July 3, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 96. She was born March 12, 1923, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of William and Mary Sandrock Roberts. She was married for 70 years to William C. Langley. They married February 22, 1944 in Chicago. She worked as a Registered Nurse. She was in the Nurse Cadet Corps during WWII. Dorothy lived in Mountain Home since moving from Capistrano Beach, CA, in 1986. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and Elks. She enjoyed her family, friends and crossword puzzles.



Dorothy is survived by her three daughters, Susan Langley of Mountain Home, AR, Margie (Bruce) Whittaker of Dana Point, CA and Peggy (Kevin) Kenna of Muncie, IN; grandchildren, Michael (Lauren) Whittaker, Michelle Whittaker and Matthew (Avanti) Whittaker, great-grandchildren, Jack, Luke, Drew, Weston and Von and nieces and nephew, Jeanne, Judi, and Randy.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, William M. Langley; sister, Agnes Johnson and brother, William Roberts.



Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653, Salvation Army, 121 AR 201, Mountain Home, AR 72653, or First United Methodist Church, 605 West 6th Street, Mountain Home, AR 72653.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on July 8, 2019