Dorothy LaCoursiere



St. Charles, MO - A Family Graveside Funeral Service for Dorothy LaCoursiere of Saint Charles, Missouri, formerly of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be held at Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Dorothy passed away April 12, 2020, in Saint Charles, Missouri at the age of 86. She was born July 24, 1933, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Robert and Clara Knapp Koertgen. She married James LaCoursiere on November 25, 1972, in Chicago, Illinois and was an insurance claims agent for Temple Steel. Dorothy lived in Mountain Home since moving from Chicago, Illinois, in 1993. In 2010 she moved to St. Charles to be closer to her daughter. She was a member of the St. Peter The Fisherman Catholic Church. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchild. Dorothy is survived by her husband, James LaCoursiere of St. Charles, MO; two daughters, Mary (Tim) Talimonchuk of St. Charles, MO, and Suzanne Coolsen of St. Charles, MO; two grandchildren, Sarah (Ray) Robertson of Overland, MO, and Paul (Alissa) Talimonchuk of St. Charles, MO; one-great-grandchild, Austin Talimonchuk; and sisters, Rita Rogers and Lorraine Palen. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard Koertgen; and sister, Geraldine Anderson. Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of North Central Arkansas. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020