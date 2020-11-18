Dorothy Marie Peters



Clarkridge - Dorothy Marie Peters, 84, of Clarkridge, Arkansas passed away November 15, 2020 at Baxter Regional Medical Center. She is resting peacefully with Jesus. She was born December 24, 1935 to Edwin and Philomena (Belline) Boesche.



Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, a sister Amelia Eggersdorf and husband Otto Peters.



She is survived by a son, Raymond Teske, two grandsons, a granddaughter, a sister Joyce Larimore, many nieces, nephews and many great nieces and nephews.



Dorothy was was a Certified Nurses Assistant for 30 years.



Dorothy was an active member of Clarkridge Zion Free Will Baptist Church. She loved her church family and all her friends. She is deeply loved by her family.



A memorial service will be determined next year. Arrangements are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, MO.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store