Dorothy Nunn
Lakeview - Mrs. Dorthy Jean Mays Nunn, 79, of Lakeview, Arkansas passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born April 4, 1940 in Jonesboro, Arkansas to Marvin and Gladys (Stalling) Mays. She married Leo Nunn on July 14, 1957 in Jonesboro. She worked as an executive assistant/office manager for many years in Memphis, Tennessee before retiring and moving to Lakeview in 2004. Dorthy was a member of Midway Baptist Church in Midway, Arkansas.
Dorthy is survived by her husband Leo of the home; one son Darrell (Cathy) Nunn of Vilonia, Arkansas; two daughters: Darlene Carpenter of Mountain Home and Dannette (Roy) Alberson of Midway; eight grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; one sister Betty (John) Bewley of Jonesboro, and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers: Jimmy and Michael Mays, and one grand daughter Mickey Nunn.
A visitation will be held Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Rollers Farmers Chapel in Jonesboro with a service to follow at 2:00pm. Interment will be in Pine Log Cemetery in Brookland, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pine Log Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020