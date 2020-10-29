Dorothy Rhea
Fayetteville - Dorothy Rhea of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away October 24, 2020, in Springdale, Arkansas, at the age of 89. She was born September 10, 1931, in Converse,LA, the daughter of Horace Goodwin and Hattie Meacham. She married Charles Elbert Rhea, Jr. on April 8, 1953. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church. Dorothy is survived by her son, Jeffery (Rebecca) Rhea of Fayetteville, AR; daughter-in-law, Patty Rhea of Anchorage, AK; three granddaughters, Rhianon, Storm, and Brynn; and three great-grandchildren, Lily, Jaxon, and Austin. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Charles Elbert Rhea, III; daughter, Rhonda Lynn Rhea and grandson, Andrew Donovan Rhea. A Memorial Service for Dorothy will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church.
