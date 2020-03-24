|
|
Dorse Lee Jefferson
Flippin - Dorse Lee Jefferson, age 95, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 in Flippin.
Dorse Lee was born July 22, 1924 in Flippin, Arkansas to the late William Albertus "Bert" and Ida L. (Doshier) Dewey. A lifelong resident of the area, she was a homemaker and a member of White River Full Gospel Church. She really enjoyed quilting. Most of all she was a loving mother and grandmother.
Mrs. Jefferson is survived by her son Kenneth (Mylinda) Jefferson of Flippin; two daughters: Sharon McNutt and Sherry (Raymond) Ford, all of Flippin; her brother Melvin Dewey of Buckner, Missouri; her sister-in-law Nadine Dewey of Mountain Home, Arkansas; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Kyle in 2014, her son Loyal Wayne Jefferson, her son-in-law Billy Gene McNutt, eleven siblings, and two grandsons: Kevin Jefferson and Jason Ford.
A graveside service will be held at the arbor in Flippin Cemetery in Flippin, Arkansas with Rev. Mark Ragsdale and Rev. Bobby Copeland officiating.
Her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to White River Full Gospel Church, 324 Bayless Ct. Gassville, AR 72635.
Memories of Dorse Lee and words of comfort for her family may be shared at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020