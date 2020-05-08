Douglas "Doug" Allan Rockafellow



Mountain Home - A Memorial Service for Douglas "Doug" Allan Rockafellow of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Monday, May 11, 2020, at East Side Baptist Church, with Pastor Scott Speer and Pastor Richard Crawford officiating. The service will also be live streamed on the East Side Baptist Church Facebook Page. Entombment will be at the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum.



Doug passed away peacefully at home early Thursday morning, May 7, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 70. He was born October 9, 1949, in Nacogdoches, Texas, the son of Lester and Betty Kleindolph Rockafellow. He married Mildred "Millie" Louise Jarabek on June 6, 1970, in Mountain Home, Arkansas and worked in electrical wholesale. Doug lived in Mountain Home since moving from Mesa, Arizona, in 2007. He was a long time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Mesa, Arizona and East Side Baptist Church in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was a volunteer with Awana, Camp Tishomingo in Arizona, Child Evangelism Fellowship, Good News Clubs, Sunday School and the Twin Lakes Literacy Council. He enjoyed singing in choirs in schools and churches. Hundreds of kids knew him as "Mr. Doug" or "Mr. R."



The family hosted foreign exchange students for four years and Doug cherished the time he was "Dad" to Adrian Mata of Costa Rica, Teresa Ahloo of New Zealand, Hans Martin Nielsen of the Faroe Islands and Luis Vargas of Costa Rica.



Doug is survived by his wife, Millie Rockafellow of Mountain Home, AR; three daughters, Leslie Webster of East Moline, IL, Meredith (Michael Ryan) Rockafellow of Simpsonville, SC and Michelle Rockafellow of Simpsonville, SC; two step-sisters, Karen Barton of Canon City, CO and Judy Bell of Mesa, AZ; step-brother, Ron Carlisle of Dewey, AZ; sister-in-law, Betty (Paul) Jackson of Huxley, IA; grandsons, Caleb (Samantha) Webster, Aidan Douglas Rockafellow and Nick Ryan and great granddaughter Sawyer Louise Webster.



He was preceded in death by his parents, and step-mother, Nadine Rockafellow; mother-in-law, Edith Jarabek and sisters-in-law, Edith Kellem and Vivian Jarabek.



The family would like to thank Hospice of the Ozarks for their loving and compassionate care, especially Nurse Jackie.



Memorials may be made to Gideon's International at www.gideons.org or Harrison House, 704 S. Valentine St, Little Rock, AR 72205.



