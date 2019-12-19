|
|
Douglas Horne
Gassville - Douglas Allen Horne, 62, of Gassville passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in Little Rock. Doug was born June 16, 1957 in Ronceverte, West Virginia to J.A. and Mabel (Ratliff) Horne. He loved bowling, video games and food. Doug was a proud grandfather to Emilia Hamlin.
Doug is survived by a son, Austin (Ashley Cain) Horne of Mountain Home; daughter, Mikayla (Michael) Hamlin of Yellville; granddaughter, Emilia Hamlin of Yellville; mother and father, J.A. and Mabel Horne of Mountain Home; two sisters, Charlene (Randy) Simpson of Mountain Home and Patricia (David) Horne of Mountain Home; two nephews, Logan and Bryson Simpson of Mountain Home and many more family and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Conner Family Funeral Home Chapel. A graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 21, 2019 at the Gassville Cemetery.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Tom Sommers and Joseph (Da Rat Man) Lenderman.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019