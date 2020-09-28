Douglas Yoho
Siloam Springs - Mr. Douglas Eric Yoho, 56, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Siloam Springs. He was born on March 29, 1964 in Penn State, Pennsylvania. He loved his children, who were his world, very much.
Douglas is survived by his wife Benessa (Martin) Yoho, son Connor Martin Yoho, daughter Baley Jane Yoho, and parents: Priscilla (Larry) Lodge and Russel (Ginny) Yoho. He preceded in death by his grandparents, brother Russ Yoho.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Baxter Memorial Gardens in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com
