Doyan Riggs
Bull Shoals, Arkansas - Graveside services for Doyan Riggs will be 2PM, Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery with Orville Mears officiating.
Doyan Gene Riggs of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, passed away August 9, 2020, in Bull Shoals, Arkansas at the age of 59. He was born May 14, 1961, in Branson, Missouri, the son of James and Berna King Riggs. Doyan was a well known Butcher at Harps for a number of years. Everyone knew him as a kind and generous man who would help you with anything.
Doyan is survived by his son, Jason Keith (Mandi) Riggs of Gassville, AR, sister, Cleta (Gary) McCracken of Flippin, AR, brother, Jimmy Doss Riggs of Bull Shoals, AR, granddaughter, Kadence Riggs of Mountain Home, AR.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son, Kyle Riggs and brother James Riggs.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas.
