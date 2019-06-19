Doyce McDaniel



Mountain Home - Doyce McDaniel,l also belovedly known as GeGe, 78 of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. She was born August 14, 1940 at Parks Arkansas to G.E. "Gete" and Beaulah (Hickerson) McCraw.



Doyce was owner and principal broker of McDaniel Real Estate in Mountain Home for many years. She retired in 2003. She was an avid reader. She enjoyed history, biographies and politics. Her greatest joy was in her role as Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. Doyce was a Christian and had a deep abiding faith in God.



Ms. McDaniel is survived by two daughters, Cindy (Ron) McCraw of Fayetteville Arkansas, Kathy (Lewis) Bishop of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Four grandaughters, Shannon (Garrett) Rucker of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Anna (Chad) Hudson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Courtney (Brandon) Pickett of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Candace (Richard) King of Mountain Home, Arkansas, one step-grandaughter Katy (Zach) DuBois, six great-grandchildren, Amelia Rucker, Strat Rucker, Jackson Criner, Dell Pickett, Sydney King and Myles King all of Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Delois Tidwell, two brothers Eugene McCraw and Arnold McCraw: and by one grandaughter, Kaylan Lawrence.



A graveside service will be 2:00p.m. Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Parks Cemetary, Parks Arkansas. Arrangements are being entrusted to the Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Waldron, Arkansas.



Memorials may be made to Parks Cemetary Fund C/O Kelly Cole, 12376 Bellevue Road, Parks, Arkansas 72950



You may leave words of remembrance for Doyce's family by visiting: www.heritagememorialfh.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary