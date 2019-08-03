Doyle Hammack



Gassville - Cecil Doyle Hammack, 97, of Gassville, passed away, July 28, 2019. Doyle was born December 5, 1921 in Gassville, Arkansas to the late Charles and Edna (Creel) Hammack.



Doyle helped his father for 10 years in the operation of a 320 acre farm and performed various duties in connection with the raising and caring of livestock. He performed minor work in the caring for sick animals. Doyle served in the Army from 1942-1945. He enjoyed Gardening, working at the Children's Home in Paragould and helping his neighbors.



Doyle is preceded in death by his wife, Ava Lee (Langston) Hammack and parents, Charles and Edna.



He is survived by one daughter, Mary and her husband, John Setzer, of Summit; one grandson, Eric Setzer, of Mountain Home; two great grandchildren, Aiden and Brenton Setzer, and a host of nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be Sunday, August 4 from 6-8p.m. at Roller Funeral Home.



Services will be held at Church of Christ College and North, 380 N College St, Mountain Home, on Monday, August 5 at 10:00a.m.



Interment will follow at Baxter Memorial Gardens.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice House of the Ozarks, 701 Burnett Dr, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or Childrens Home of Paragould, 5515 Walcott Rd, Paragould, AR 72450



