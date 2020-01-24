Services
Duane Ellis Carter

Mountain Home - Duane Ellis Carter passed away January 23, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 73. He was born May 19, 1946, in Waukegan, Illinois, the son of Henry and Bonnie English Carter. He married Peggy Hargrave on November 13, 1996, in Gassville, Arkansas, and was a printer for Carter Color. Duane lived in Arkansas since moving from St. Cloud, Minnesota in 2002. He enjoyed shooting pool, golfing, working on cars, fishing, and boating. Duane is survived by his wife, Peggy Carter of Mountain Home, AR; mother, Bonnie Turner of Mountain Home, AR; two sons, Lenny Carter of Poplar, WI, and Rory (Kirk) Lieb of Racine, WI; two daughters, Toni (John LaPlante) Carter of Rice Lake, WI, and Tabitha (Nathan) Witthun of Wadena, MN; and eight grandchildren, Jasmine Berger, Anna Carter, Nick Carter, Rose Carter, Alexandria Kahl, Jackson Witthun, Samantha Jo Witthun, and Emma Lieb. He was preceded in death by his father and brother, Lenny Carter. Funeral Services for Duane will be private. Memorials may be made to Food Bank of North Central Arkansas. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 24 to Jan. 29, 2020
