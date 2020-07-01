Dwayne Thomas Boyd
Mountain Home - Dwayne Thomas Boyd, son of Ralph John and Berniece Berry Boyd, was born on Oct 1, 1961 in Rock Springs, Wyoming and left his earthly home at the age of 58 on June 28, 2020. He was a resident of the Norfork and Mountain Home area since 1964, and a graduate of Norfork High School in 1979. Dwayne married Elona Jo Wamsley on Sept 7, 2009 in Las Vegas Nevada. Dwayne is survived by his wife, Elona Boyd of Mountain Home, AR; mother, Berniece Boyd of Norfork, AR; son, Dustin T. Boyd of Kansas City, MO; daughter, Lara (Christopher) Rivera of Mountain Home, AR; father-in-law, Ron Wamsley, of Mountain Home, AR; step-daughter, Emma Faye of Santa Clara, CA; step-son, Christopher (Kimber) Johnson of Mountain Home, AR; sister, Karla (Mike) Watts of Norfork, AR and five grandchildren, Malakhi, Neahmiah, Roman and Esmeralda Rivera and Tyler Johnson, all of Mountain Home, AR. Dwayne was preceded in death by his father, Ralph John Boyd and mother-in-law, Alta Mae Wamsley. The Celebration of Life for Dwayne will be held at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Heather Marsalis, Celebrant and Jerry Wamsley, Minister Officianting. Due to current COVID19 restrictions, attendance must be by invitation only, however, the service will be available to view by going to the Kirby & Family Funeral Home website at www.kirbyandfamily.com. A Come and Go Reception for all family and friends will be held after the Celebration at the Arkana Baptist Church located at 10919 Highway 201 South, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Final resting place will be in the Martin Cemetery, Norfork, Arkansas. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.