1/1
Dyanne Caroline Godt
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dyanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dyanne Caroline Godt

Cherokee Village - Dyanne Caroline Godt of Cherokee Village, Arkansas, passed away November 10, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 78. She was born August 15, 1942, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the daughter of Lyman and Lucille Carlow Traschler. She married Charles Godt on August 20, 1960, in Guilford, North Carolina. Dyanne lived in Cherokee Village since moving from Wisconsin. She enjoyed quilting, crafts, and her pets. Dyanne is survived by her son, Gregory James (Kathy) Godt of Clevland, OH; son, Brian Godt of Cherokee Village, AR; daughter, Denise Dyanne (Charlie) Stephen of Camp Lake, WI; daughter, Terri Lynn (Bryan) Lyons of Malad City, ID; sister, Sandra (Dick) Brice of Reedsburg, WI; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, Lyman Oliver Traschler, Jr. and Terry Traschler, husband, Charles Edward Godt. Funeral Services for Dyanne will be held in Baraboo, Wisconsin, with burial in the Denzer Cemetery, Denzer, Wisconsin. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 13 to Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved