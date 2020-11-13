Dyanne Caroline Godt
Cherokee Village - Dyanne Caroline Godt of Cherokee Village, Arkansas, passed away November 10, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 78. She was born August 15, 1942, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, the daughter of Lyman and Lucille Carlow Traschler. She married Charles Godt on August 20, 1960, in Guilford, North Carolina. Dyanne lived in Cherokee Village since moving from Wisconsin. She enjoyed quilting, crafts, and her pets. Dyanne is survived by her son, Gregory James (Kathy) Godt of Clevland, OH; son, Brian Godt of Cherokee Village, AR; daughter, Denise Dyanne (Charlie) Stephen of Camp Lake, WI; daughter, Terri Lynn (Bryan) Lyons of Malad City, ID; sister, Sandra (Dick) Brice of Reedsburg, WI; eight grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and two brothers, Lyman Oliver Traschler, Jr. and Terry Traschler, husband, Charles Edward Godt. Funeral Services for Dyanne will be held in Baraboo, Wisconsin, with burial in the Denzer Cemetery, Denzer, Wisconsin. Due to current restrictions, masks are required. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
