Earl Liston
Earl Liston

Mountain Home - Mr. Earl C. Liston, age 83, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. He was born June 7, 1937 in Denver, Colorado.

He proudly worked for and retired from General Motors in the Buick Division. He traveled the States setting up Buick dealerships. Earl was a very generous Christian man that loved life. He enjoyed the sport of football and his pets. He coached his sons' ball teams and was highly interested in everyone he met. Barbara Streisand's song, "People Who Need People", defines Earl.

He is survived by his wife, Janice Northrop Liston, two sons and one grandson. He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister.

Services will be private.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome.




Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jul. 18 to Jul. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
