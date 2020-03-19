Edna Blackwell



Flippin - Edna Jewell Blackwell, 88, of Flippin, Arkansas, passed into eternity surrounded by her family March 16, 2020. Edna is preceded in death by her husband of almost 70 years, Charles (Chuck) E. Blackwell of Flippin, her parents Thomas A. and Bertha (Harris) Morris and two brothers, Jeralde Lee Morris and Edwin James Morris all of Texas. Edna is survived by her four sons, Patrick Eugene Blackwell (Cathy) of Golden, CO, Tommy Lee Blackwell (Leisa) of Cotter, AR, Charles Mark Blackwell (Margie) of Ft. Myers, FL, and Larry DeWayne Blackwell of Alamogordo, NM. In addition, Edna is survived by five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two nieces. Edna and Chuck retired to the Twin Lakes area in 2000, enjoying life on the White River trout fishing and entertaining guests in their modest Shoestring Shoals Hideaway cabins. In addition to fishing, Edna had a passion for helping the less fortunate, working in her flower garden, needlepoint and baking cookies. Edna enjoyed entertaining and decorating her home for special holidays. Although they were not active church members upon their retirement, Edna was active as a Sunday School teacher and director of WMU. A graveside celebration of life service will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Hand Valley Cemetery, Rea Valley, Arkansas, with Reverend Barry Lagg officiating. Due to the current pandemic precautions, it is requested that only family members attend this celebration. The family request that memorials or contributions be sent in memory of Edna to Hospice House of the Ozarks, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020