Services
Roller-Burns Funeral Home
725 North Panther Ave. PO Box 525
Yellville, AR 72687
870-449-6621
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Flippin Cemetery
Flippin, AR
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Daffron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Daffron


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edna Daffron Obituary
Edna Daffron

Flippin - Edna Lee Daffron, age 94, of Flippin, Arkansas passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 in Flippin.

Edna was born August 6, 1924 in Newton Flat (Bull Shoals) Arkansas. She was the youngest daughter of James Walter Johnson and Martha Ellen Ritchie. On August 31, 1964 she married Tobe Elliott Daffron. They raised two sons, Joe and Steve.

Edna was a lifetime resident of the area and a member of First Baptist Church in Flippin. She could be found every Saturday in the office at the Mountain Home Livestock Auction. Throughout the week, she took pride in feeding the workers on the family's cattle ranch. Everyone was welcome at her table. She enjoyed cooking, sewing and crocheting. She is best remembered for her kind and gentle spirit.

Mrs. Daffron is survived by her son Steve Daffron of Gassville, Arkansas; grandchildren: Tammy Daffron, Amie Nicholson, Keith Daffron, Kevin Daffron and Kallie Copeland; great-grand children: Chandler and Jeremiah Nicholson, Kiley Wehmeyer, Maddie Hutcheson, Kirkland and Lily Daffron, Jace and Julie Copeland and Great-great daughter, Adeline Mae Nicholson.

Edna was preceded in death by her husband Tobe; son, Joe Daffron; her parents, James and Martha and siblings: Don Johnson, James O. Johnson, Willard Johnson and Luna Cornell.

A Graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Flippin Cemetery in Flippin, Arkansas, with Bro. Ronnie Thomas officiating.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks at 701 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653

For online condolences please visit our website www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/yellville
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.