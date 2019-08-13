Edward Druml



Midway - Edward "Catching Ed" Michael Druml JR, 76, of Midway, Arkansas passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019. Edward was born on October 20, 1942 to Edward Michael and Catherine (Oswald) Druml in Evanston, Illinois.



Edward served his country in the United States Airforce for 6 years and earned the rank of Staff Sargent. He then worked for over 20 years with Frito Lay, delivering chips until retirement. Edward loved fishing and earned the name "Catching Ed" from his buddies. During his retirement he found a way to get paid for the fishing he loved as a part time fishing guide. He also loved hunting and the great outdoors.



Edward is survived by a son, Edward M. Druml III of Illinois; a daughter, Deborah Anne (Neil) Johnson of Larkspur, Colorado; a son Clifford L. Druml of Newbern, North Carolina; a daughter, Dorothy A. Matos of Illinois, seven grandchildren and many friends and fishing buddies.



He is preceded in death by his wife, Diane Druml, and his parents.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.



The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamiyfuneralhome.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 13, 2019