Clarkridge, Arkansas - A Memorial Service for Edward Heinz Kobialka of Clarkridge, Arkansas, will be 4:00 pm, Saturday, May 11, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, with Major Jeff Daniels and Reverend Keith Dodson officiating. Visitation will be Saturday from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the church.

Ed passed away May 3, 2019, in Gassville, Arkansas, at the age of 45. He was born September 11, 1973, in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the son of Fred and Marilyn Baggett Kobialka. He married Amy Bean on March 3, 2011, in Mountain Home, Arkansas and worked in construction. Ed lived in Arkansas most of his life. He enjoyed lichtenberg wood art and spending time with his family.

Ed is survived by his wife, Amy Kobialka of Clarkridge, AR; son, Joshua Kobialka (mother, Georgia Waldo); daughter, Leah White; son, Eric White; parents, Fred and Marilyn Kobialka; sister, Sarah K. (Russell) Jones; nephews and nieces, Thomas and Sasa Jones, Sarah Grace Curtis and Jadyn Sanders, Remington Haynes and Alexandra Leisey; his parents-in-law, Robert and Jackie Manuel Griffin; and sisters-in-law, Stephanie (Monica Griffin) Manuel and Brandy Thacker.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Edward and Roberta Baggett and paternal grandparents, Heinz Kobialka and Wynona Hudson.

Memorials may be made to Hope for All or Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from May 8 to May 11, 2019
