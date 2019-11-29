Services
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
(870) 425-6978
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
600 Hospital Dr
Mountain Home, AR 72653
Mountain Home - A Memorial Service for Edward Louis Lane of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be 11:00 am, Monday, December 2, 2019, at Kirby & Family Funeral Home Chapel, with Reverend Gary Tubb officiating. Ed passed away November 28, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 77. He was born February 5, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Herbert and Agnes Blank Lane. He married Kathleen Arrington on June 1, 1968, in Friendswood, Texas and was an electronic engineer. Edward lived in Mountain Home since moving from Camden, Arkansas, in 2004. He attended the Cumberland Fellowship Presbyterian Church. He enjoyed playing the organ and was always working on projects. He loved his back porch view of the Norfork Lake. Edward is survived by his wife, Kathleen Lane of Mountain Home, AR; two daughters, Jenny (Beau) Morgan of Camden, AR, and Joann (Paul) Williams of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; sister, Rosemary Smith of Lancaster, KY; five grandchildren, Garrett Arnold, Simone Williams, Mason Morgan, Tobias Williams, and Titus Williams; two nieces, Holly Hane and Heather Nasinec. He was preceded in death by his parents. Memorials may be made to Fellowship Cumberland Presbyterian Church or Hospice of the Ozarks Hospice House. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019
