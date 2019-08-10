|
|
"Shmed" Edward Meadows
Mountain Home - "Shmed" Edward John Meadows, 54, of Mountain Home passed away Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Mountain Home. He was born June 17, 1965 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Edward and Phyllis (Malik) Meadows. Shmed was the owner of the Ole Chi Mill in Mountain Home. His business was his life. Shmed is preceded in passing by his parents and a niece, Sarah Dobes.
Shmed is survived by two sisters, Donna (Tony) Gerzen of Clarkridge and Carol (Dennis) Dobes of Mountain Home; two nieces, Samatha (Jason) Lamb of Florida and Nicole White of Missouri; two nephews, Joseph (Heather) Mikulskis of Illinois and Christopher (Mary Kate) Mikulskis of Indiana; seven great nieces and nephews and many more beloved friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Conner Family Funeral Home.
The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamiyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 10, 2019