Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Doty Family Funeral Service Chapel
Salem, AR
Edward "Roy" Wheeler


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Edward "Roy" Wheeler Obituary
Edward "Roy" Wheeler

Gepp - Edward "Roy" Wheeler, 90, of Gepp, Arkansas, passed away Saturday, March 2, 2019, at White River Healthcare in Calico Rock, Arkansas.

He was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts on March 5, 1928, son of the late Edward and Etta Mae (Brown) Wheeler. Roy spent his life as a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He was united in marriage to Mary J. Land on December 24, 1967 in High Bridge, New Jersey. During his working years, Roy owned the "Jeep" General Store. Roy served our Country in the United States Navy. He was of the Methodist faith.

Roy is survived by his wife, Mary Wheeler; sons, Bill Wheeler (with wife Sandi) and Bob Wheeler; sister, Doris Squires and three grandchildren, Courtney Alexander, Emily Wheeler and Cassidy Wheeler.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother and one sister.

A casual gathering of family and friends will be Friday, March 8, 2019 beginning at 3:00 PM at Doty Family Funeral Service Chapel in Salem, Arkansas (blue coveralls are welcome).

Arrangements entrusted to Doty Family Funeral Service of Salem, Arkansas.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Mar. 6, 2019
