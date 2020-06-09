Edwin Eugene Czaja
Norfork - Edwin Eugene Czaja of Norfork, Arkansas, passed away June 8, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 79. He was born May 27, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Walter and Helen (Kusmierski) Czaja. He married Susan Kwarta on January 3, 1988, in Mount Prospect, Illinois and was a mechanical engineer for Zenith. After he retired from Zenith, he owned and operated a printing company, American Advertising. Edwin lived in Norfork since moving from Mount Prospect, Illinois in 2003. He was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. He was a master ship model builder who was featured in Model Ship Builder. Edwin is survived by his wife, Susan Czaja of Norfork, AR; three daughters, Donna Mautner of Barrington, IL, Roberta (Kurt) Dickman of Park Ridge, IL, Laura Siebert of Woodstock, IL; son, Marc (Souksavanh) Czaja of Hanover, MD; ten grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Kenneth Czaja. A Memorial Mass for Edwin will be 10:00 am, Friday, June 12, 2020, at St. Peter The Fisherman Catholic Church, with Father Norbert Rappold as Celebrant. Burial will be in the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Cemetery, Mountain Home, Arkansas. Memorials may be made to Reppell Diabetes Learning Center. Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jun. 9 to Jun. 12, 2020.