Effie Lenore Phillips
Mountain Home - Effie Lenore Phillips, 78, formerly of Lafayette, passed away on 1/9/19 at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, AR.
Born 7/29/1940 in Mt Vernon, IN to Elden and Britomarte Reece.
She graduated from North Vernon High school in 1959.
She married Quinn Austin on September 8, 1962 in Lafayette. He precedes her in death.
She graduated from St. Elizabeth's Operating Room Technician School in August of 1962. She was employed at St. Elizabeth for 42 years and worked in labor and delivery early on, then in the emergency room.
She married Wayne Phillips on October 10, 1987. He survives.
She retired in 2004 and moved to Bull Shoals, Arkansas.
She is survived by her husband; son, Andy Austin, Lafayette, IN ; step- daughter, Angie (Eric) Shehorn - Delphi, IN; step-son, Tom (Julia) Phillips - Lafayette, IN; brother, James (Susie) Reece -Greensburg, IN; sister, Mary Anderson -Port Orange, FL; sister, Ruth (max) Kelley - Waldron, IN; sister, Virginia (Joe) Snakovsky- Cleveland, OH; 7 grandchildren; 1 great-granddaughter; and her numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers - Edwin Reece, Irvin Reece, Lawrence Reece, Nathan Reece, Ralph Reece, John Reece and Arthur Reece; sister - Alberta Bannister; granddaughter, Shayla Phillips.
She was a member of Bull Shoals United Methodist Church and was an avid member of the quilting club and the choir.
Her interment was at Tippecanoe Memorial Gardens, West Lafayette, Indiana on
A memorial service is to be held at Bull Shoals United Methodist Church, Saturday March 2, 2019 at 11 am.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Feb. 27 to Feb. 28, 2019