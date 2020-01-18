Resources
Elaine E. Hartman

Mountain Home - Hartmann, Elaine E., age 95, of Mountain Home, AR, returned to her Heavenly Father on January 16th in Gassville, AR.

Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM on Saturday, January 25 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 18380 Columbus St., Dayton, MN.

Elaine's family would like to thank everyone at Elmcroft of Mountain Home, Gassville Therapy and Living, and Hospice of North Arkansas, and Elaine's special Arkansas neighbors, Naomi and Gary, for their loving care and presence.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that you send memorials to:

Sharing and Caring Hands, PO Box 50657, Minneapolis MN 55405,

St. Joseph's Home for Children, 1121 46th St East, Minneapolis MN 55407, or

Hospice of North Arkansas, 330 AR-5 #20, Mountain Home, AR 72653.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22, 2020
