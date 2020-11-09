Elaine Hart
Flippin, Arkansas - Elaine Hart of Flippin, Arkansas, passed away November 5, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 66. She was born February 10, 1954, in Cottage Hills, Illinois, the daughter of Lloyd and Virginia Avery Osborn.
Elaine is survived by her partner in life, Ronald Dean Hart; daughters, Christina Jay Marie Benoit and Sarah Ann Caster; sons, Ronald Deanna Dean Hart, JR, Jason Angie Allen Hart and Joseph Rene Daniel Hart; 19 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Elaine, Our Sweet mother (Momma), lived a life full of love compassion and strength. She was an amazing person. Words written will never compare to the depth of love she had for everyone in her life. She saved everything her hands touched giving it to other people if she felt it would make them smile, be happy or feel loved. Everyone who interacted with her left smiling. She was the strongest woman and tough as nails when the times called for it. She leaves behind an amazing legacy and example of how we should treat one another. She would comfort anyone who was hurting, embracing them with the warmth only a mother was capable of. Her hands were soft and quick to wipe away the tears that fell. She sang beautifully even though she was modest of it. There is nothing that will ever replace the true magnitude of who she was. Our memories of her will forever be cherished and passed on for generations.
Services are private.
Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Summit, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com
.