Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
717 Central Blvd
Bull Shoals, AR 72619
(870) 445-4227
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services
717 Central Blvd
Bull Shoals, AR 72619
Elaine Louise Volck


1937 - 2019
Elaine Louise Volck Obituary
Elaine Louise Volck

Lakeview, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Elaine Louise Volck of Lakeview, Arkansas, will be 3:00 pm, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Kirby and Family Funeral Home in Bull Shoals, Arkansas.

Elaine passed away July 1, 2019, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 82. She was born February 17, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Phillip and Agnes Mizerk Dunek. She worked as Company Fleet Operations Supervisor for Abbott Laboratories for thirty years. Elaine lived in Lakeview since moving from Waukegan, Illinois, in 1991. She was a past president of the Rivercliff Ladies Golf League, member of the Bull Shoals Bowling League, Bull Shoals Retired Fishing Club, and the Hoevel-Barnett Post #1341 Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. Elaine had an exuberant personality that touched everyone she new and she loved t fish, play golf, bowl and laugh.

Elaine is survived by her brothers, Bruce (Susan) Dunek of Keokuk, IA and Dennis (Sandy) Dunek of Sparta, WI; sister, Phyliss Cleveland of Delafield, WI; special friend, Gene Muckshaw of Lakeview, AR; 7 nieces and nephews, and 11 great nieces and nephews as well as many devoted friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials may be made to or Disabled Veterans of America.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from July 6 to July 27, 2019
