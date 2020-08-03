1/1
Eldon Cranfill
Eldon Cranfill

Mountain Home - Mr. Eldon Cranfill, 77, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Monday, August 03, 2020 in Mountain Home. He was born on February 16, 1943 in Whiteville, Arkansas to Richard and Agnes (Reed) Cranfill. He worked as a truck driver for many years and was a member of the Whiteville Baptist Church and Pilgrim's Rest Baptist Church. He enjoyed dancing and spending time telling stories and with his family.

Eldon is survived by 2 daughters: Angela (Jim) Miller and Anna Hale; 9 grandchildren: Ron (Emilee) Bata, Kendria Bata, Garrett Foley, Jade (Austin) Hale, Dylan Bench, Justin Few, Robert Few, and Emily Bench; 11 great grandchildren; 3 siblings: Gary (Sharon) Cranfill, Sharon Shrum, and Evelyn (John) Tyler. He was preceded in death by his parents, son: Robert Lee Cranfill; granddaughter: Tiffany Foley, and 3 siblings: Mary Lee Deatherage, Truman Cranfill, and Barbara Cranfill.

A graveside service will be held at noon on Tuesday, August 04, 2020 at the Whiteville Cemetery in Whiteville with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Whiteville Cemetery Maintenance Fund. Arrangements are under the care of Roller Funeral Home. Please visit our online guestbook at rollerfuneralhomes.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
