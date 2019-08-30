|
Eldon Howard Harrison
Mountain Home - A memorial service for Eldon Howard Harrison of Mountain Home, Arkansas will be on Saturday, September 31, 2019 at Cumberland Presbyterian Church with Pastor Gary Tubb. Visitation with family at 12pm and memorial service at 1:00pm.
Howard passed away June 2, 2019 at the age of 80. His father was also named Eldon, thus his family always called him Howard. He was born on April 9, 1939 in Fairfield, Illinois. He was the first born son of Eldon and Elsie Harrison.
He married Rose Marie Slavik in 1961. The moved to Mountain Home in 2006 after retirement.
Howard worked in the trucking industry most of his life and retired from Crouse Cartage Co. He was called Dr. Dolittle because of his way with animals. He was a great story teller, prankster and could be found at the Yellville racetrack on Fridays.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Nancy, Brother Denny and nephews Pete and Little John and Mikey.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, sons, Kevin (Nina) Harrison of Huntley, Illinois, 3 daughters, Glory (Wally) Smith of Brookfield, Illinois, Tina Rosenberger of Dwight, Illinois and Rita (Bob) Rosenberg of Fort Worth, Texas. Memoriams may be made to Cumberland Presbyterian.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019