Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clinkingbeard Funeral Home Chapel
434 Main St.
Gainesville, MO
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Clinkingbeard Funeral Home Chapel
434 Main St.
Gainesville, MO
1925 - 2019
Eldon Mahan Obituary
Eldon Mahan

Gainesville, MO - Funeral services for Eldon Mahan will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home chapel, Gainesville, MO with Bro. Mike Dillin officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, August 22, 2019 with family from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Eldon passed away August 20, 2019 at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mountain Home, AR after a long illness of COPD at the age of 94. He was born May 30, 1925 in Gainesville, MO the son of Homer and Faye (Scott) Mahan. He married Genelle Quick on March 26, 1949 in Mountain Home, AR. Eldon was an agent for Standard Oil and later worked for Ozark County LP Gas. He was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Gainesville. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family-especially his grandchildren.

Eldon is survived by his wife, Genelle Mahan of the home; his daughter, Julia Naylor of Mountain Home, AR; two grandchildren, Chad and (Alicia) Naylor of Nixa, MO, and Erica Naylor Pleasant and Chase of Salem, AR; great grandchildren Emma and Easton Naylor of Nixa, MO, Cadence, Ava and Nova Pleasant of Salem, AR; nieces Barbara Shingleton of Houston, TX, Mona Brown of Springfield, IL, Linda Johnson of Springfield, MO, Sandra Krueger of Brenham, TX; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Glenn and Max Mahan.

Burial will be in the Lilly Ridge Cemetery, Gainesville, MO with Rick Mahan, David Martin, Kris Quick, Shannon Patton, Kevin Smith, Noland Haney, Jeff Quick, Danny Smith, Kim Fore and Dirk Quick as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenny Erickson and Rocky Sullivan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lilly Ridge Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, MO.
Published in Baxter Bulletin on Aug. 23, 2019
