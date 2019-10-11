Eleanor "Ellie" Lynn Mehring



Midway, Arkansas - A Graveside Service for Eleanor "Ellie" Lynn Mehring of Midway, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Monday, October 14, 2019, at Mount Olive Cemetery, Nardin, Oklahoma, with Dewayne Bardwell officiating.



Ellie was born on October 21, 1939 in Blackwell, Oklahoma. She went home to be with her Lord on October 8, 2019, just 13 days short of her 80th birthday.



She grew up on the family farm, located south of Deer Creek, Oklahoma. She attended Deer Creek schools, where she excelled at Basketball as a star Forward and was a Drum Majorette. After graduating high school, she attended and graduated from Ponca City Business College, followed by nine years of employment in the transcribing department of Conoco Oil Company.



In March of 1966, she married Roy J. Mehring, who she met during her working years at Conoco. They were married for 52 years, three of those years in England, UK. They enjoyed vacationing in Tunisia and the Canary Islands together.



She was very strong in her Christian Faith, counseling a number of families at each church she was a member of, basing her counseling on Biblical principles.



She was a dedicated and loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



She was proceeded in death by her parents and her sister Carolyn.



She is survived by her husband Roy, her daughter Lori, son Darren, step-daughter Diana & her granddaughters Mandi Smith and husband Dr. Derek Smith, Amber Loftis and husband Scott Loftis, Lydia Williams, along with 5 great-grandchildren and one great-grandson on the way.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019