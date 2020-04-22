Eleanore "Lea" Marie Chodacki



Mountain Home - A Graveside Service for Eleanore "Lea" Marie Chodacki of Mountain Home, Arkansas, will be at the Kirby's Tucker Memorial Mausoleum Open Air Chapel with Father Norbert Rappold officiating.



Lea passed away April 21, 2020, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 93. She was born February 1, 1927, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of Charles and Regina Marie Witt Selinka. She married Henry Chodacki on March 19, 1972, in St. Paul, Minnesota and worked as an agent for Northwest Airlines. Lea lived in Mountain Home for over thirty years, moving from Burnsville, Minnesota.



Lea is survived by her husband, Henry Chodacki who is 100 years old and a WWII Veteran; nephew, Michael (Erin) Selinka and their three children; niece, Cathrine (Peter) Cook and their five children; niece, Christine (Thomas) McCarthy and their five children and nephew, Bob (Helen) Wozniak of Mountain Home, AR and their four children.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles (Gerry) Selinka.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020