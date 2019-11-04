|
Elizabeth Bennett
Mountain Home - Mrs. Elizabeth Anne Bennett, 71 of Mountain Home passed away Friday, November 1, 2019. She was born April 23, 1948 in Mankato, Minnesota to Harley and Eleanor (McElroy) Jordan.
Mrs. Elizabeth enjoyed her years spent working at Wal-Mart, traveling, gardening and most of all time spent with her family.
Mrs. Bennett is survived by two daughters; JoAnn Thomas of Amboy, Minnesota and Staci Bottin (Doug) of Madelia, Minnesota, four grandchildren; Monte Jay, Hailey, Caio, Dion and one great-granddaughter; Clara. Also surviving is special friends; Whitman and Kasey. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; David Bennett.
A Celebration of Life will be 4:00 - 7:00 PM, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at the Roller Funeral Home. Arrangements are by Roller Funeral Home. Visit our online guest book: www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/mtnhome
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019