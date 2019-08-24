Services
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church
Henderson, Arkansas - A Memorial Mass for Elizabeth M. Dinnerville of Henderson, Arkansas, will be 10:00 am, Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church, with Father Norbert Rappold as Celebrant.

Elizabeth passed away August 5, 2019, in Henderson, Arkansas at the age of 90. She was born September 14, 1928, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of William "Bryan" and Mary Clarke Costello. She married James Dinnerville on February 7, 1948, in Chicago, Illinois. Elizabeth moved to Henderson from Chicago, Illinois, in 1972, when she and Jim bought the Crystal Cove Resort. She was an EMT for the Henderson Volunteer Fire Department for many years. She was a member of St. Peter the Fisherman Catholic Church. She enjoyed watching her birds and going on adventures with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth is survived by her son, Bryan (Kathy) Dinnerville of Blue Island, IL; three daughters, Jamie (Ron) Heveran of Merrionette Park, IL, Jennifer Walker of Henderson, AR, and Margaret Weeks of Henderson, AR; nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren; two sisters, Therese Matz and Maureen Bayardi.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Beth Ellen Dinnerville; son-in-law, Bill Walker; brother; and sister.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Ozarks.

Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Mountain Home, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Aug. 24 to Sept. 11, 2019
