Elizabeth Henderson
Elizabeth Henderson

Katy, Tx - Elizabeth "Kattie" Henderson, 63, of Katy, Texas passed away Friday, November 20, 2020 in Katy, Texas. She was born February 20, 1957 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to the late JB and Georgelene (Hensley) Staley. Elizabeth loved her family, old comedy shows and had a great sense of humor. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Elizabeth is survived by one son, Jonathan (Laura) Boman of Katy, Texas; a sister, Anna Mae Holland of Mountain Home, Arkansas; a brother, Junior Staley, Jr. of Mountain Home, Arkansas; a grandson, Kyle Boman and granddaughter, Maya Boman both of Katy, Texas; three great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 27, 2020 at the East Oakland Cemetery in Mountain Home under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuenralhome.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Baxter Bulletin

