Elizabeth "Betty" W. Thorne



Bull Shoals, Arkansas - A Celebration of Life for Elizabeth "Betty" W. Thorne of Bull Shoals, Arkansas, will be 2:00 pm, Thursday November 21, 2019 at Kirby and Family Funeral Home in Bull Shoals, Arkansas.



Betty passed away November 18, 2019, in Bull Shoals, Arkansas at the age of 95. She was born December 20, 1923, in Golconda, Illinois. She married Ronald Thorne on June 14, 1941 and was a military wife, supporting Ron while they lived in Germany and France. She worked for Gaston's for a number of years after moving to Bull Shoals. Betty loved to tell stories about her life and keeping up with her hometown of Golconda.



Betty is survived by her daughter-in-law, Cheryl White and Cheryl's daughter, Emily White of IL; son, Mark Thorne of VA; brother-in-law, Robert Thorne of OK; and friend, Clark (Linda) Davis of IL.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother and grandson, Joshua Thorne.



Burial will be in Newton Flat Cemetery, Bull Shoals, Arkansas.



Arrangements are by Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services - Bull Shoals, Arkansas. Visit an online obituary and guestbook at www.kirbyandfamily.com. Published in Baxter Bulletin from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019