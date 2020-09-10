1/1
Ellen Harman
Ellen Harman

Mountain Home - Ellen Vaughn Harman, 82, of Mountain Home, Arkansas passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020 peacefully at home with her family. She was born August 10, 1938 in Evans City, Pennsylvania to the late William and Margie (Bruce) Fox. Ellen was a pilot and loved crocheting. She was a longtime member of the Emmanuel church in Mountain Home. Ellen took great pride in helping kids get their GED. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Ellen is survived by her husband of 63 years, Howard Harman of Mountain Home, Arkansas; one daughter, Joyce (Jim Boughton) Harman-Lewis of Mountain Home, Arkansas; three sons, Bill Harman of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Richard (Tammy) Harman of Des Moines, Iowa and George Harman of Mountain Home, Arkansas; six grandchildren, Scott (Danielle) Lewis of Clarkridge, Arkansas, Robyn (Harry Darby) Rowe of Mexia, Texas, Jessica (Michael) Samples of Emerson, Arkansas, Jennifer (JoJo) Kirkpatrick of Magnolia, Arkansas, Rodney Weaver of Little Rock, Arkansas and Brandon Moak-Harman of Mountain Home, Arkansas; six great grandchildren, Judd, Lexi, Eli, Maddie, Evan and Emily; a sister, Muriel Armstrong of Bartlesville, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Wall of Myrtle Point, Oregon; Ellen's best friend, Carolyn Moody of Bull Shoals, Arkansas and close friends and caregivers Mackena Lowery of Mountain Home, Arkansas and Caitlin Turner of West Plains, Missouri.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the Emmanuel Church with Pastor Kyle Sexton officiating.

Memorials may be made to the Hospice of the Ozarks, 811 Burnett Drive, Mountain Home, AR 72653 or Emmanuel Church, P.O. Box 721, Mountain Home, AR 72654.

The online guestbook and obituary are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.






Published in Baxter Bulletin from Sep. 10 to Sep. 17, 2020.
