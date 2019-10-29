|
|
Elloise Day
Lakeview - Elloise Day, 73, of Lakeview passed away Thursday, October 24, 2019in Lakeview. She was born October 29, 1945 to the late Melvin and Inez (Helm) Haney. Elloise is preceded in death by her parents, one sister and a brother.
Elloise is survived by a daughter, Megan Magee of Colorado; two sisters, Jeanie Flippin of Nebraska and Jo Ann (David) Williams of Norfork; two brothers, Doyce Haney of Missouri and Benny (Vivian) Haney of Mountain Home; the Day family of Oklahoma and many more family and friends.
The funeral arrangements are private under the direction of Conner Family Funeral Home & Cremation Center.
The online obituary and guestbook are available at www.connerfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baxter Bulletin from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019